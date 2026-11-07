Austria calls for stronger EU-Canada partnership

VIENNA/OTTAWA, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has urged closer cooperation between the European Union and Canada to address global challenges, saying the partnership has become a strategic necessity for safeguarding security and economic prosperity amid increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

During her visit to Canada, Meinl-Reisinger discussed ways to expand economic, technological and security cooperation, as well as coordination on international issues, as Austria prepares to take up a two-year non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2027.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa on Friday, Meinl-Reisinger said the EU must look beyond its borders and forge alliances with trusted partners.

She described Canada as a key partner for Europe, helping strengthen its ability to act and respond to international challenges.