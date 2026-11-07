Ajman Chamber showcases emirate’s investment, tourism assets at World Travel Market London

LONDON, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has concluded its participation in World Travel Market London (WTM London 2026), held over three days at ExCeL London, as part of the Ajman Pavilion in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media – Ajman.

The participation aimed to showcase the emirate's tourism assets and investment opportunities across the tourism, hospitality, restaurant, trade and related services sectors, while strengthening ties with international markets and attracting investment and strategic partnerships.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, said the participation formed part of the chamber’s efforts to expand international channels for promoting the emirate’s economic and investment strengths and support the objectives of the Ajman Investment Attraction Working Group, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

She said Ajman Chamber held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of companies, institutions, and investors to explore areas of mutual cooperation, highlighting the emirate's competitive business environment, ease of doing business, and investment prospects in tourism, hospitality and services.

These efforts support the development of new partnerships and open broader prospects for economic cooperation.