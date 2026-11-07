Austria to chair Berlin Process in 2027 to advance Western Balkans' EU integration

VIENNA, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has announced that it will chair the Berlin Process in 2027, aiming to bring Western Balkan countries closer to European Union membership by strengthening regional economic, political and security cooperation.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said, "A credible prospect of EU accession for the Western Balkan countries is both a security policy necessity and an economic opportunity for Austria. By chairing the Berlin Process, we are reaffirming that we are a reliable partner for the region on its path towards the EU."

Meinl-Reisinger said Austria would promote a gradual accession model, allowing Western Balkan countries greater access to the EU single market in exchange for progress on required reforms and strengthening the rule of law.

She added that Austria would focus on enhancing cooperation in the economy, energy, infrastructure and security sectors, which are key to regional stability and development.

Launched in 2014 at Germany’s initiative, the Berlin Process aims to bring the six Western Balkan countries – Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia – closer to the EU step by step by promoting regional cooperation and closer integration in key areas.