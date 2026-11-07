Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 showcases advanced technologies to enhance food security

DUBAI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, which concluded recently at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), highlighted the key role of advanced technologies and industrial capabilities in strengthening food security.

As part of the wider gathering of four co-located exhibitions, including GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East, this edition connected the entire food production, retail and hospitality value chain, from ingredients, processing and packaging to automation, confectionery, private label and foodservice equipment.

Mark Napier, Vice President of inD, said, “Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 has demonstrated the continued strength of the global food manufacturing industry, with exceptional international attendance and an outstanding calibre of buyers. What has been particularly encouraging is the level of serious commercial engagement on the show floor, with decision-makers exploring new production lines, evaluating major equipment investments and progressing real business opportunities.”

He added that strong international participation reflected Dubai's resilience and its ability to support global business amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty, noting that food security depends on reliable production, processing and transportation, as well as an integrated network of factories, equipment, ingredients and logistics services.

The exhibition showcased technologies and solutions aimed at improving productivity, maintaining product quality, optimising resource consumption and reducing operating costs, helping manufacturers strengthen efficiency and operational resilience.

Together, these developments underscored how integrated approaches can address evolving manufacturing priorities. By improving production efficiency, optimising resource consumption and strengthening operational resilience, these solutions help manufacturers adapt to changing market demands and develop more efficient, future-ready facilities.

Gulfood Manufacturing will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai for its next edition, scheduled for 1st to 3rd November 2027.