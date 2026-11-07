Capital Catering named Best Middle East Catering Company

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital Catering, the F&B arm of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been named Best Middle East Catering Company at the World Culinary Awards for the second consecutive year.

The company delivered 51.6 million meals in 2025, representing a 29 percent increase compared with 2024. The company provides catering services to hospitals across the UAE, supports airline operations through its airport facilities, and serves clients across the country’s education, energy and defence sectors.

The diverse portfolio demonstrates Capital Catering’s ability to deliver high-volume, specialised catering solutions across complex operating environments while maintaining consistent standards of quality and service.

The awards are voted for by culinary professionals, industry experts and consumers from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The World Culinary Awards annually recognise restaurants, chefs, hotels and catering service providers.

The company remains focused on delivering high-quality hospitality experiences at scale while contributing to the continued development of the UAE’s catering and hospitality sector.