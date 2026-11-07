Dubai secures seventh EuroLeague win with dominant performance against Virtus

BOLOGNA, Italy, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball secured its seventh EuroLeague victory of the season with a 75-93 win over Virtus Bologna in Round 10, extending its unbeaten away run to four consecutive games.

The result also marked a historic first EuroLeague victory over the Italian side, as Dubai maintains its position in the top half of the standings.

The victory was another testament to Dubai's collective strength, with seven players recording a Performance Index Rating of more than 10.

“Very happy for the win. So solid tonight; we controlled our turnovers. I want to congratulate Virtus fans also for how they congratulated Toko tonight,” Head Coach Xavi Pascual said.

Dubai Basketball will next face Mega Basket in the ABA League in three days.