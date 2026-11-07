Central banking veterans Knot, de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB

BRUSSELS, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Euro zone nations nominated two central banking veterans on Friday to succeed Christine Lagarde at the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB), both of them seasoned crisis-fighters.

Spain nominated Pablo Hernández de Cos, the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, while the Netherlands ​nominated Klaas Knot, its former central bank chief, to take on Europe's most powerful financial role from February.

"At its next meeting on ‌9th November, the Eurogroup will take stock of these candidacies," said Kyriakos Pierrakakis, President of the Eurogroup, which represents the euro zone's finance ministers, in a statement.

In line with the selection process established in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, the ECB and the European Parliament will be consulted before a final decision is taken by the European Council.