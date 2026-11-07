Pakistani Ambassador highlights Sharjah International Book Fair's role in promoting cultural dialogue

SHARJAH, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, inaugurated the Pakistani pavilion at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah until 15th November.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ambassador highlighted the strong cultural ties between the UAE and Pakistan, praising Sharjah's efforts to support the publishing industry and promote cultural dialogue and knowledge exchange.

He also encouraged the Pakistani community to foster a culture of reading.

During his visit, the ambassador met with Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, to discuss strengthening literary and cultural cooperation between institutions in both countries.

He also visited the Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi Foundation’s stand, where its Director, Sheikh Ayman Hamdi Al-Akbari, briefed him on initiatives to preserve Islamic scholarly heritage and make original texts accessible to wider audiences. Khan praised the foundation's efforts to showcase the works of Islamic scholar Shah Waliullah Muhaddis Dehlvi and preserve the intellectual legacy of Islamic civilisation.