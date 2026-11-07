Abu Dhabi real estate transaction value rises 76.1% to AED171.26 billion in first nine months

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi's real estate transactions rose 76.1 percent in value to AED171.26 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to figures released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

The number of transactions increased 32.8 percent to 38,483, compared with 28,977 transactions worth AED97.19 billion in the same period of 2025.

Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at AED119.33 billion, a 105 percent increase in value and a 49.2 percent increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth AED58.20 billion in the same period of 2025.

Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at AED45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2 percent rise in transaction volume and a 30.2 percent increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling AED35.26 billion in the same period of 2025.

At a district level, Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at AED29.86 billion, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at AED28.62 billion, Al Saadiyat Island at AED18.69 billion, Yas Island at AED13.4 billion and Zayed City at AED5.36 billion.

Looking ahead, six districts are projected to account for 77 percent of incremental real estate supply through 2030, including Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island.

Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of ADREC, said, “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time.”

He added that ADREC's responsibility is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.

Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131 percent year-on-year to AED86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81 percent of total investment value within those zones.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached AED17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the AED8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025.

Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.

Other transaction categories also recorded growth in value. Gift transactions increased by 145 percent in number to 76, with their total value rising by 389 percent to AED0.44 billion. Musataha and long-lease transactions reached 268 deals valued at AED5.57 billion, representing a 52.9 percent increase in value despite an 18.7 percent decline in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025.

As market activity expands, ADREC continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the Centre registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32 percent increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025.

ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course.

The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.

Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed.

The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42. This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA region.