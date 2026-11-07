'Menassah' showcases 14,000 books from 82 publishers at Sharjah International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is showcasing 14,000 books across 1,200 titles from 82 local publishing houses at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs until 15th November at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Menassah stand brings together a wide range of literary and non-fiction titles, giving visitors a chance to discover new authors and explore local publishers' work in one place.

Visitors can also purchase products from Menassah's “Check in At Sharjah, Stay with Literature” campaign, including apparel, stationery, card games and hospitality items. Inspired by Sharjah’s landmarks and cultural identity, the designs feature reading-themed phrases such as “Reading Club” and “Read, You’re in Sharjah”, bringing a love of books into everyday life.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said, “The SIBF gives us a chance to introduce more readers to the books our publishing partners produce. Bringing titles from 82 local publishers together at one stand makes it easier for readers to discover authors and books they might otherwise miss. It also helps Emirati and Arab publishers build a wider readership.”

The fair gives Menassah a chance to hear directly from readers about the books and subjects that interest them. It also provides a forum to exchange expertise with publishers and industry professionals and build relationships that can help bring more Emirati and Arab titles to readers in local and regional markets.