WAM participates in opening of 7th World Media Summit in Beijing

BEIJING, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) participated on Saturday in the opening ceremony of the 7th World Media Summit in Beijing, attended by around 500 representatives from 330 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies and international organisations, including the United Nations, from 112 countries and regions.

Organised by Xinhua News Agency in cooperation with the Beijing municipal government, the summit runs from 5th to 9th November under the theme "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action."

The summit examines the future of the media industry amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence, focusing on strengthening international media cooperation, digital transformation and news content development.

The programme includes high-level dialogue among media executives, plenary sessions, thematic forums, cultural activities and field visits in Beijing.

Launched in 2009, the World Media Summit serves as an international platform for media organisations to exchange expertise and discuss challenges and opportunities shaping the industry's future.