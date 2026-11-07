Preparations complete for ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine Abu Dhabi: Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that preparations are complete for the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place from 9th to 13th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the ministry in cooperation with ADNEC Group under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), the congress will begin on Monday with specialised workshops, ahead of its official opening ceremony on Wednesday, 11th November.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and 300 speakers representing over 40 medical and healthcare specialities.

The congress will open with five workshops covering medical care in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents, mass casualty management, regional anaesthesia for combat casualties, advanced trauma surgery and burn care.

Additional workshops will address prolonged casualty care, ultrasound imaging, field blood transfusion, traumatic brain injuries, tactical casualty care and psychological resilience.

Scientific sessions will begin on Tuesday, 10th November, focusing on military-civilian medical cooperation, battlefield injuries, disaster response, mental health, rehabilitation, medical logistics and innovation.

Wednesday's official opening will feature a keynote session on the role of health in strengthening national resilience, alongside discussions on medical readiness and healthcare system integration.

The programme will continue until 13th November, covering pandemic preparedness, humanitarian response, medical evacuation, digital health, artificial intelligence and telemedicine.

An accompanying exhibition featuring more than 120 stands will showcase medical technologies and innovations while providing opportunities for international partnerships.