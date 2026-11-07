Training table for People of Determination reflects UAE values of unity and inclusion

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- An interactive training table for People of Determination will be showcased at the International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination (ICOH2026) from 24th to 26th November.

Featuring seven stations representing the UAE’s seven emirates, the circular table provides shared training and rehabilitation opportunities for blind People of Determination, their families, healthcare assistants and vocational technicians.

Professor Dr. Nahyan Helal, President of the Emirates Association for Community and Occupational Health, said the table promotes cooperation, accessibility and equal participation. Its equipment accommodates wheelchair users, while its open design symbolises inclusion, hospitality and an invitation to participate.

The initiative was developed by the Emirates Society for Occupational and Community Health in cooperation with Celestial Cocoon and in partnership with Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

ICOH2033 is organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Society for Occupational and Community Health, with several strategic partners.