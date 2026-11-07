Egyptian actor Khaled El Sawy shares acting techniques at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian actor and director Khaled El Sawy emphasised the importance of confidence, character development and discipline in acting during an interactive workshop at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

The three-hour session, titled ‘Acting Studio: From Training to the Stage’, explored techniques for voice control, spatial awareness and commanding an audience's attention with confidence and authenticity.

El Sawy emphasised the importance of overcoming shyness and fear, particularly when mistakes occur during a performance.

“We will make mistakes; there is no way around it. The real skill is not letting those mistakes throw us off balance but recovering from them without losing control,” he said.

Drawing parallels between acting and everyday professions, El Sawy explained that lawyers, street vendors and even con artists adopt distinct personas to engage and persuade others, thereby highlighting the importance of developing a convincing character.

“Being good-looking is not enough; it is important to have character,” he emphasised.

He also underlined the importance of discipline, respect for fellow performers and consideration for time and the performance venue as essential elements of professional acting.

Known for films including The Blue Elephant and El Deif (The Guest), El Sawy explained that effective communication requires full-body engagement rather than relying solely on vocal power.

He said a powerful voice comes from the support of the entire body, adding that performers must learn to speak clearly, confidently and with resonance so their message is understood and remembered.

During the workshop, El Sawy invited participants onto the stage to perform scenes and express a range of emotions, allowing them to put the techniques into practice.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SIBF 2026 brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles.

The 12-day event features 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic activities, including literary discussions, author interactions, workshops, theatrical performances, the Thriller Festival and the Cookery Corner.