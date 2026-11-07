Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi offers sustainable platform to nurture talent, strengthen cultural landscape

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) continues to strengthen the role of the performing arts as a contributor to human and community development through initiatives that invest in young talent and provide opportunities for learning, growth and creativity.

Against this backdrop, the establishment of Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi represents a significant addition to the emirate's music landscape and a dedicated platform for developing a new generation of musicians through sustainable educational pathways.

The orchestra provides a free music programme enabling children and young people to progressively develop musical skills, from learning the fundamentals of music and instrumental performance to advancing their artistic and performance capabilities.

The programme provides an educational environment that encourages collaborative learning, discipline and teamwork, combining practical training with exposure to diverse musical traditions, including Western classical music and Arabic musical traditions.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate's firm commitment to investing in culture and empowering young talent to develop their abilities and fulfil their aspirations.

He said establishing sustainable pathways for a new generation of musicians would contribute to developing the performing arts ecosystem and strengthening Abu Dhabi's cultural landscape.

Al Mubarak added that the initiative builds on Abu Dhabi's efforts to consolidate its position as a hub for talent and creativity and a destination that provides future generations with wider opportunities for growth and excellence.

He highlighted the importance of building an integrated cultural environment that enables young people to discover their potential, develop their skills and benefit from continuous opportunities to progress from learning to advanced levels of artistic practice and creativity.

The orchestra's new home is scheduled to open in January 2027 in the Mina Zayed (MiZa) district on Abu Dhabi's waterfront, providing dedicated infrastructure for music education, training and performance.

The facility will include a state-of-the-art concert hall seating around 600 people, as well as 18 rehearsal and practice rooms, creating an appropriate environment for ensemble playing and skills development while enabling students to perform before their families, friends and the wider public.

The building was designed by the late internationally renowned architect Frank Gehry, whose name is associated with several prominent cultural projects in the emirate, including the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Gehry also designed Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, the new performing arts institution announced recently.

Enrolment has begun for the programme's first cohort of up to 100 students aged between six and nine. Their educational journey will extend over several years, accompanying their development from their first steps in music education through to the completion of school.

The programme aims to introduce students to a diverse range of musical instruments, develop their individual and ensemble performance abilities, and deepen their understanding of different musical traditions.

Additional ensembles for advanced students will also be introduced during the programme's first year, enabling participants to continue developing their artistic abilities across progressive levels of education.

This will provide broader opportunities to gain experience in ensemble playing and collaborative performance through an approach that accommodates students' different levels and evolving skills.

The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi's drive to expand cultural participation and widen access to arts education, making music an accessible avenue for talent development and capacity-building.

It also supports the development of cooperation, discipline, self-confidence and creativity among younger generations.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a centre for culture, creativity and artistic excellence and to continue developing an integrated ecosystem that supports artists and creatives while providing opportunities for learning, practice and artistic production.

It also reinforces the role of music within the emirate's cultural identity and complements Abu Dhabi's status as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

By combining free music education, dedicated infrastructure and continuous training, Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi opens new opportunities for emerging talent and provides a long-term pathway for developing their abilities, supporting the sustainability of the cultural sector.