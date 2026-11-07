UAE President visits Saeed bin Lahej Al Mansoori

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited Saeed bin Lahej Al Mansoori at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness engaged in cordial conversation with Saeed Al Mansoori and his family, who expressed their pleasure at the visit. They noted that it reflects His Highness’ commitment to maintaining close ties with the people of the UAE, as well as the leadership’s deep-rooted approach to fostering social bonds and connection that characterise Emirati society and contribute to a stronger, more cohesive community.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of officials.