Ministry of Education, Advanced Technology Research Council to host 8th National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival in Al Ain

AL AIN, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) will host the 8th National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival from 10-13 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

The festival supports the objectives of UAE Innovates, observed each year throughout November, and reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and inspiring future generations to embrace science, technology and innovation in shaping the future.

It will bring together students from public, private and applied technology schools, from kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as university students and recent graduates, to participate in three major competitions that have received more than 4,700 registrations and applications, including the Emirates Young Scientist Competition, the Advanced Technology Pioneers and the Junior Innovators Challenge.

The festival will also feature a scientific conference and a Family Festival, offering 80 sessions and workshops across fields such as robotics, coding, renewable energy and the arts, alongside live science demonstrations, interactive artificial intelligence experiences and activities combining cultural identity with sustainability.

The programme will also provide a platform for Emirati and emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and projects to visitors.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, affirmed that nurturing the talents of future generations is a national priority and that education plays a pivotal role in developing the capabilities underpinning the UAE’s progress.

She noted that preparing for the future begins with equipping generations with the skills needed to ask questions, understand change and contribute to the creation and application of knowledge in service of people and society.

She also explained that the partnership with the Advanced Technology Research Council reflects the ministry’s commitment to identifying promising talents and providing students with meaningful opportunities to fulfil their potential, highlighting that closer collaboration between schools and research institutions broadens students’ understanding of how scientific research contributes to national development and helps them shape aspirations that reflect their abilities and the UAE’s future needs.

She added that this edition will reinforce the festival’s role as an inspiring platform where students can discover their potential and see how their efforts can make an impact beyond the classroom, highlighting how the benefits of participation extend beyond the competitions themselves, encouraging students to take initiative, test solutions with confidence and embrace continuous learning, while empowering young talents to recognise their role in shaping the UAE’s future.

Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary-General of the ATRC, said, “Building an intelligence-driven economy requires more than investment in advanced technologies. It also demands sustained investment in developing talent and building the capabilities needed to drive innovation.

“Through the NSTI Festival, we are connecting young talent directly with scientific research and real-world industry challenges, helping prepare a generation capable of translating knowledge into impactful solutions. This is essential to strengthening the UAE’s research ecosystem, advancing its technological capabilities and supporting its long-term economic competitiveness.”

The Emirates Young Scientist Competition, the festival’s flagship science competition, received 2,651 registrations from students in Grades 5 to 12. A total of 100 research projects has been selected for the final stage and will be showcased across four categories: Technology; Biological and Environmental Sciences; Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences; and Behavioural and Social Sciences.

The competition provides students with opportunities to gain research experience and prepare for international scientific competitions, including the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

The Advanced Technology Pioneers competition attracted 707 applications from university students and recent graduates, with 210 participants selected as part of 58 teams to develop prototypes and simulations addressing challenges set by three UAE entities: the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, EDGE Group and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company.

The Junior Innovators Challenge received 1,402 entries from students in kindergarten to Grade 4. Finalists will compete in individual and team-based challenges across science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), designed to assess creative thinking, problem-solving, communication, teamwork and adaptability. Each age group will have a dedicated competition day.

On the sidelines of the festival, the Path 2 A2RL will be launched. Linked to the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), this initiative will provide students with opportunities for hands-on experiences in autonomous driving and embodied artificial intelligence, introducing them to advanced applications of these technologies through practical challenges that combine scientific knowledge with engineering applications.

The 8th NSTI Festival will also provide opportunities to strengthen collaboration between education, research and industry sectors by engaging students in developing practical solutions to real-world challenges set by leading UAE organisations, contributing to further developing their research and technological capabilities and preparing them to participate in the UAE’s continued scientific and technological advancement.