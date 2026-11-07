High-level UAE delegation participates in 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level UAE delegation comprising Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States; and senior officials participated in the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held from 1st to 4th November 2026, in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

During the visit, Reem Al Hashimy and Noura Al Kaabi extended the UAE’s congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

On the sidelines of the meeting, both ministers held a series of bilateral engagements with senior officials and representatives from Commonwealth countries across the Pacific, Caribbean, Asia, and the Americas, exchanging views on regional and international developments and discussing trade, investment, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

Reem Al Hashimy emphasised that the UAE’s participation in CHOGM represented an important opportunity to deepen engagement with Commonwealth countries.

She further underscored that the meeting reflected a collective determination to foster meaningful partnerships that advance common priorities, deliver tangible outcomes, generate promising opportunities for economic growth, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of nations and their peoples.

Noura Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE’s longstanding partnerships with Commonwealth countries, particularly across the Caribbean and Pacific, and reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and practical cooperation in addressing common issues.

Al Kaabi stated, “As we navigate increasingly complex global challenges, particularly those affecting vulnerable regions and small island developing states (SIDS), our shared commitment to resilience, sustainable development, and prosperity becomes ever more important.

"Through constructive dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, we have an opportunity to build on our partnerships, learn from one another, and advance practical solutions that respond to the aspirations of our peoples. We look forward to further strengthening these relationships and translating our ambitions into lasting progress.”

The UAE’s first participation as a special guest at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting marks an important milestone in its engagement with Commonwealth countries and underscores the UAE’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation based on a common vision for sustainable development.