Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tanzanian Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation across various sectors, including economic, trade and development fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE and the United Republic of Tanzania share distinguished and growing relations, highlighting their mutual commitment to strengthening ties and expanding cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests and supports the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Kombo also discussed developments in the region and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.