Al Ain: Global tourism destination blending natural beauty, rich history

AL AIN, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Region offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, ancient history and Emirati heritage, with lush oases, historic forts, archaeological sites and cultural attractions establishing it as a leading tourism destination.

Named Arab Capital of Tourism 2026, the region offers visitors experiences ranging from UNESCO World Heritage sites and traditional markets to mountain adventures and contemporary art.

Al Ain Oasis, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed cultural sites, features thousands of date palms and traditional aflaj irrigation channels that have sustained agriculture for generations. Its shaded pathways offer insights into traditional farming and water management.

Among the region’s historic landmarks is Al Jahili Fort, built in the 1890s, which showcases traditional defensive architecture and hosts cultural exhibitions.

Qasr Al Muwaiji, once home to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the birthplace of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offers insights into the history of the Al Nahyan family and the region’s development.

Al Ain Museum, established in 1969 under the directives of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as the UAE’s first museum, has undergone extensive redevelopment, expanding to more than 8,000 square metres while preserving its original building. Its collections include artefacts dating back more than 8,000 years.

Jebel Hafit offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, while Jebel Hafit Desert Park combines archaeological exploration with hiking, cycling, camel and horse riding, and camping. The area is also home to approximately 5,000-year-old Bronze Age tombs.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, established in 2011, offers workshops in pottery, calligraphy, painting and music, alongside archaeological remains dating to the Iron Age.

The 12th Traditional Handicrafts Festival, running at Souq Al Qattara until 11th November, celebrates Emirati heritage through live demonstrations and workshops showcasing traditional crafts, clothing, folk arts, local cuisine and Emirati coffee preparation.

Al Ain is also hosting four installations at Al Qattara Oasis and Al Towayya Roundabout as part of the second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme "Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place" until 15th February 2027, the artworks explore memory, belonging and the relationship between people and nature, drawing inspiration from traditional irrigation systems, Emirati jewellery, architecture and biodiversity.

The region’s hotels, restaurants, cafés, family attractions and outdoor activities further enhance its appeal as a destination for cultural, heritage and ecotourism, supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism development.