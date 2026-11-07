Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Venezuelan FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Oliver Blanco on his appointment as Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

During a telephone call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Venezuela, exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation and joint action across various sectors to serve their mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah wished Blanco success in his new role and expressed his keenness to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation, support both countries' development plans and bring prosperity to their peoples.