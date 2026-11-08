RTA opens 1,650-metre Al Khaleej Street Tunnel

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened Al Khaleej Street Tunnel today. The 1,650-metre tunnel extends from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street. It features three lanes in each direction, with a combined capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour, as part of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the tunnel represents a significant addition to Deira’s road network, providing free-flowing traffic for motorists travelling from Infinity Bridge towards Deira and Al Mamzar and vice versa. It will also strengthen connectivity between residential areas, commercial centres and tourist destinations, while keeping pace with the emirate’s urban development.

Al Tayer explained that Al Khaleej Street Tunnel is an integral component of Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project, which extends 13 km and is estimated to serve approximately one million people across major developments, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. He noted that completing the corridor improvements will reduce journey time from 1 hour 44 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.

The project has achieved a significant milestone, recording nearly 11 million work hours with no injuries reported. A total of 2,200 engineers, technicians and workers have contributed to the project, supported by 350 pieces of equipment and machinery. In addition, 77 percent of the materials excavated during tunnel construction, estimated at approximately 522,000 cubic metres, have been reused in other projects. The works also include developing signal-controlled intersections on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street.

Under the Dubai Tunnels initiative, Al Khaleej Street Tunnel has been transformed into an artistic mural reflecting Dubai’s urban character. Designed by Emirati artist Maryam Al Hathboor, the artwork depicts Dubai’s skyline in a style inspired by banknote illustrations, using 35 million mosaic pieces.

RTA completed Al Shindagha Corridor development works in Bur Dubai in 2025 and is currently constructing a 1,425-metre bridge connecting Dubai Islands with Bur Dubai. The bridge will have a combined capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour, allow vessels to pass through Dubai Creek and feature a dedicated pedestrian and cycling track.