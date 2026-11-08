Dubai shapes future of creativity through ISEA 2026, combining art, AI, quantum computing

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai is exploring new frontiers in global creativity by hosting the 31st International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA 2026), organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in partnership with Zayed University until 15th November under the theme “ELIA: Art Connecting Place, Data and Identity”.

The symposium brings together quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and bio-art in innovative experiences combining art, science and technology.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Janet Bellotto, Executive and Strategic Director of ISEA 2026 and Dean of the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University, said the symposium brings together creative professionals from around the world through grants supporting international participation. It highlights advanced artistic fields and applications of generative AI and extended reality, alongside an interactive virtual academic programme.

Bellotto emphasised that human creativity will remain at the heart of artistic expression and that emerging technologies are tools that enhance artists’ capabilities rather than replace human imagination.

Her remarks came on the sidelines of the “A Night Under the Stars” event at Al Wasl Dome in Expo City Dubai, which featured a panel discussion moderated by Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai. The discussion highlighted the role of advanced creative spaces in enabling unconventional artistic experiences combining light, sound and visual storytelling.

Maitha Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA 2026, told WAM that hosting the symposium strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and supports the growth of its cultural and creative industries. She revealed that new international partnerships would be announced soon to facilitate knowledge exchange and develop collaborative creative projects offering innovative solutions to societal and environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, Esra Ozkan, ISEA 2026 Producer and Curator specialising in digital and media arts, said the symposium’s artistic programme features more than 100 digital and interactive artworks. She highlighted Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, which has made it possible to realise complex artistic projects, and anticipated that the importance of art would continue to grow over the next two decades, becoming increasingly integrated into various sectors.

The panel also examined the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence, including ethical challenges associated with generative technologies.

The evening featured an immersive visual presentation titled “ELIA” at Al Wasl Dome, alongside a visit to the House of Arts exhibition and a live artistic performance titled “Not So Human”.

Dubai’s hosting of ISEA for the second time, following the 2014 edition, reaffirms its leading role in fostering global dialogue on the future of digital creativity.