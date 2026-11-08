TBHF calls on Sharjah International Book Fair visitors to help collect over 10,000 books

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), in collaboration with the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), has launched a community book drive to collect more than 10,000 books, inviting families, children, school students and book lovers visiting the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026 to contribute to the initiative.

The book drive is taking place during the fair, held at Expo Centre Sharjah until 15th November, to provide more books and reading materials to children and communities supported by TBHF's humanitarian and education programmes, while promoting a culture of giving and community participation.

The book drive welcomes new and pre-loved books in good condition at TBHF's stand throughout the fair, including picture books, novels, biographies and books across all genres, excluding religious books. It encourages community members to share books they have read and loved with new readers, giving their stories a chance to continue, expanding access to reading materials for children and fostering the values of solidarity and generosity.

The book drive also forms part of TBHF's Educate the Heart school competition, which engages students in humanitarian activities that encourage empathy and social responsibility. It encourages students and families to donate, instilling the values of giving and solidarity in younger generations and helping them recognise that even simple acts of generosity can make a meaningful difference in others' lives and open new opportunities for learning.

Ameera Bin Ofai, Strategy Officer at TBHF, said, "A book does not lose its value when its first reader turns the final page. It can continue to inspire, educate and open new possibilities for someone else. Through this initiative, we want children and families to experience the value of giving firsthand and recognise that even the simplest acts of generosity can create meaningful opportunities for others."

The books collected will support TBHF's humanitarian and education programmes and projects. Initial distribution is planned for the new facility of the TBHF Education Centre in Sharjah and the school in Egypt supported by TBHF through the Educate the Heart competition, with additional donations intended for other foundation-supported projects across different countries.

Beneficiaries will include community centres, children's hospitals and shared community spaces, helping create environments that encourage reading beyond the classroom. The drive carries the message that every donated book, whether a favourite childhood story or an inspiring novel, represents an opportunity to share knowledge and the joy of reading, giving books a new chance to continue making a difference in the lives of other readers.