EPA expands opportunities for Emirati publishers at Sharjah International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Sharjah Media Council and Publishing 3.0+, and hosted a meeting of the Arab Publishers’ Association’s board as part of its programme at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) to support Emirati publishers and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The MoU with the Sharjah Media Council aims to provide benefits and facilities that support Emirati publishers, streamline procedures and improve access to services relevant to the sector, as well as organise joint awareness initiatives. The MoU with Publishing 3.0+ focuses on launching a pilot translation programme between Chinese and Arabic, expanding content exchange, rights management and commercial cooperation, and helping publishers in the UAE, Hong Kong and mainland China connect.

As part of its efforts to strengthen professional cooperation, EPA hosted a meeting of the Arab Publishers’ Association’s board and representatives of publishers’ associations to discuss key issues facing the sector and explore ways to support Emirati publishers’ interests and strengthen their presence across the Arab publishing landscape.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said the new partnerships would help publishers streamline procedures, explore new tools for translation and reach promising markets. He also emphasised the importance of industry dialogue and the exchange of expertise in building a stronger, more influential publishing industry at home and abroad.