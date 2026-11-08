Artists showcase experiences blending art, AI at ISEA 2026

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- International artists participating in the 31st International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA 2026) in Dubai are presenting innovative perspectives on the future relationship between humans, artificial intelligence and technology through experiences ranging from an artificial intelligence system capable of retaining traces of its interactions with humans to an asteroid reimagined as a contemporary sculpture deserving protection and an immersive sensory experience that enables communication with technology beyond conventional interfaces, raising questions about identity, memory and sustainability.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), three artists from Canada, Spain and Peru said emerging technologies are no longer merely tools for producing artworks but have become powerful means of expanding human imagination and developing experiences that bring together scientific research and artistic creativity. They also highlighted Dubai's creative environment, which supports such experiences and fosters collaboration among researchers from around the world.

Michael Ang, a Canadian artist and researcher and Professor of Interactive Media at New York University Abu Dhabi, said his participation in ISEA 2026 includes presenting “Cybernetic Listening 2” at ARTE Museum in Dubai Mall, an interactive installation exploring the possibility of developing a relationship between humans and a locally operating artificial intelligence agent within a mirrored room.

Ang explained that the installation, developed by an international team from the UAE, Jordan and South Africa, raises questions about machine identity through the system's ability to retain traces of previous interactions. He noted that the project is being presented in Dubai for the first time and will carry elements of its experience in Dubai into subsequent international exhibitions.

Spanish artist Solimán López said artificial intelligence has increased his productivity tenfold, becoming a creative assistant that allows him to devote more time to conceptual development.

López, who has been working in biotechnology since 2008, said, “Technology without consciousness is a weapon; technology with consciousness is art.”

López is presenting his project “IRIDIA”, which originated in the summer of 2025 and explores the conceptual transformation of an asteroid into a contemporary sculpture deserving protection. He expressed confidence in Dubai's ability, given its resources, to document the history of digital art, which dates back to the 1960s, and lead its sustainable future.

Peruvian artist Jose Aburto said his participation in ISEA 2026 through the artwork “Get What You Need”, exhibited at Zayed University, explores new possibilities for communication between humans and machines without relying on conventional user interfaces.

Aburto explained that the project, which began approximately two years ago through manual development processes before the integration of artificial intelligence, allows visitors to receive a small physical element as part of an immersive sensory experience. He emphasised that Dubai's creative initiatives reflect its potential to shape the future of digital art and explore technological applications.

The projects featured at ISEA 2026, which runs until 15th November, highlight Dubai's growing role as a hub for digital art innovation and a meeting point for art and science, transforming digital artworks from visual presentations into interactive experiences that raise questions about the future of humanity and its relationship with technology and the environment.