Dubai Government Excellence Programme commences 2026 assessment cycle with 279 nominations across 11 categories

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Excellence Programme, part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, has commenced the first phase of its 2026 assessment cycle, in line with the updated government excellence framework approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in February 2023.

The cycle covers eight Dubai Excellence Medal categories, two variable categories comprising Best Joint Government Initiative and Best People of Determination-Friendly Entity, and a Special Tribute for Unknown Soldiers. A total of 35 assessors, organised into 10 teams, will evaluate nominations against the approved criteria for individual and institutional excellence.

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary-General for Excellence and Government Services Sector at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Government Excellence Programme continues to reinforce excellence as a key driver of government performance and Dubai’s global leadership. By recognising talent, encouraging innovation and strengthening collaboration across government entities, we aim to translate individual and institutional capabilities into measurable results, better public services and lasting value for society.”

Eman Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Assessment and Studies at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Our rigorous assessment process reflects the Government of Dubai’s commitment to advancing excellence. From nomination reviews and field visits to evaluation, consensus and arbitration, each stage contributes to a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment that recognises tangible achievements and contributions to government excellence.”

The Dubai Excellence Medals are open to Dubai Government employees at all levels and across all fields, recognising talent that leads by example and encourages continuous development. Nominees are assessed on performance and achievement, innovation, continuous learning, initiative and entrepreneurial awareness, positive influence and leadership, depending on the category. Together, these criteria measure the results employees deliver, their commitment to building their capabilities, and their contribution to sharing knowledge with colleagues.

The Best Joint Government Initiative category recognises entities that demonstrate excellence and innovation in delivering joint initiatives that achieve an impact at the entity, government and societal levels. Its criteria assess partnership in planning and delivery, as well as the resulting impact, reflecting the whole-of-government approach and public–private partnerships that improve quality of life and community wellbeing.

The Best People of Determination-Friendly Entity category assesses institutional efforts and results in attracting, empowering and integrating People of Determination into government work. Its criteria cover the systems, facilities and work environments that enable them to fulfil their roles and build their capabilities, as well as the results achieved in supporting their active participation and drawing on their expertise.

The assessment cycle also identifies successful practices among employees and entities that can be shared and scaled across sectors.