Future foresight key to enhancing police readiness: Dubai Police chief

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that future foresight is a fundamental pillar for developing the security and police work system by moving from reacting to challenges after they occur to anticipating and preparing for them, and developing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and institutional readiness.

He stressed the importance of continuing to adopt the latest technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) applications and employing them in field and security operations to support faster decision-making and raise the quality of performance and services provided to the community.

His remarks came during an inspection of the Future Foresight Centre as part of the annual inspection programme of general departments and police stations, in the presence of a number of senior officers. He reviewed the Centre's key achievements, projects and strategic initiatives, as well as its efforts to enhance the future readiness of the security system.

Al Marri indicated that maintaining leadership requires an evolving foresight mindset and a continuous ability to read changes and analyse future trends, as well as to transform the results of studies and research into practical initiatives and high-quality projects with tangible impact. He stressed the importance of enhancing integration between various sectors, general departments and police stations.

He listened to a briefing delivered by Brigadier Dr. Expert Hamdan Ahmed Al Ghasia, Director of the Future Foresight Centre, who reviewed the Centre's key achievements, performance indicators and efforts in developing the security foresight system and preparing future studies and scenarios.

Al Marri reviewed the awards attained by the Centre, including the Minister of Interior Excellence Award for 2025 in the category of "Best Entity in Future Readiness" for the second consecutive time, the Dubai Government Excellence Award for 2024 in the category of "Most Future-Ready Entity", and international accreditation in future foresight from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) for the period from 2023 to 2028.

The Centre reviewed its specialised strategy under the slogan "Pioneering Foresight for Proactive and Sustainable Security", which is based on four main pillars: enhancing future readiness, supporting decision-making, developing future visions, strategies and scenarios, and building an integrated system for proactive monitoring and early warning.

Al Marri also reviewed the Centre's efforts in designing the future of security work until 2040 by monitoring global trends and technological and societal changes, analysing emerging risks and threats, and developing future scenarios.

The Centre's research and knowledge outputs until September 2026 included 55 research reports, 17 future visions, 17 scientific studies and 12 future scenarios, along with the implementation of 11 future projects and initiatives, the holding of 42 dialogue sessions and the organisation of 52 workshops, lectures and seminars.

Al Marri reviewed the Centre's efforts to employ AI technologies in research, analysis and foresight processes and develop smart platforms and tools to support data analysis, monitor future indicators and build predictive scenarios.

He directed that the pace of employing AI in field, security and police operations be accelerated, benefiting from its capabilities in predicting risks and developing proactive solutions, while linking foresight outputs with practical application and measuring their impact on performance efficiency, response speed and service quality.

He stressed the importance of investing in developing human resources and equipping them with foresight, analysis and future planning tools, as well as strengthening partnerships with academic and research institutions and think tanks locally and internationally to exchange expertise and transfer best practices.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri commended the efforts and achievements of the Centre's staff, stressing the need to continue developing the police work system, expand the use of modern technologies and implement projects and initiatives with sustainable impact to enhance Dubai Police's readiness to face future challenges and consolidate its leadership in security and innovation.