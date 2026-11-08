Emirates Cancer Society's Pink October events attract 22,000 participants

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Cancer Society announced that its events during Pink October attracted around 22,000 citizens and residents of all ages across the UAE, in a remarkable turnout reflecting the community's engagement with health issues.

This wide participation was supported by 450 volunteers who assisted the Society in organising 26 independent events through its branches, in addition to 12 events in partnership with health and social entities.

The events ranged from Pink Hope marches in parks, hospitals and public places to educational and sports lectures, psychological support sessions and early breast cancer screenings, which benefited around 3,000 women.

The Society stated that it received support and recognition from relevant authorities in the UAE for its role during Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and its tireless work alongside resident patients of various nationalities to ease their burdens and provide psychological and financial support, enhancing human solidarity and improving quality of life.