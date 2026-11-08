ICOCH26 to discuss health rehabilitation programmes, integrated care for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination (ICOCH26), jointly organised by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society in Abu Dhabi from 24th to 26th November, will discuss health rehabilitation programmes and integrated care through training approaches linking oral health with neurological and motor functions and their role in supporting chewing, swallowing, balance and sensory communication skills among People of Determination.

As part of the conference, Celestial Cocoon, an organisation specialising in therapeutic sensory spaces and integrated care systems for children and People of Determination, will present a training programme featuring interactive workshops and practical applications. Drawing on scientific research and observations from real-life cases, the programme explores the connections between oral-motor skills and sensory and motor functions.

Dr. Nadia Ursu, entrepreneur, Founder and President of Celestial Cocoon, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the programme highlights how chewing stimulates sensory and motor regions of the brain, the role of jaw muscles in motor coordination and head and neck positioning, and the connections between certain jaw functions, middle-ear mechanisms and balance.

She explained that the programme introduces structured bilateral chewing exercises using specialised therapeutic tools under professional supervision. These activities are intended to support oral-motor functions while addressing individual needs, particularly among People of Determination who experience difficulties with chewing, swallowing or communicating pain and discomfort.

Ursu noted that some individuals may experience jaw and neck tension or pain without being able to express their symptoms clearly. She emphasised the importance of helping families and caregivers recognise non-verbal signs of discomfort and better understand the sensory and functional needs of those they support.

The programme promotes short, consistent training sessions that may be incorporated into daily care routines following appropriate professional assessment, potentially supporting feeding skills, comfort, independence and participation in everyday activities.

Ursu emphasised that healthcare innovation is not limited to advanced technology but also includes developing simple, practical training programmes that can be implemented regularly with the involvement of families and caregivers. She highlighted the UAE's supportive environment for innovative healthcare initiatives aimed at empowering People of Determination and improving their quality of life.

She stressed that involving families and caregivers is essential to the programme's long-term sustainability. Strengthening home-based care skills may help reduce some recurring healthcare needs and ease pressure on medical services, although these outcomes require evaluation through implementation and follow-up.

Ursu expressed her ambition to expand the programme across all seven emirates, increasing its reach and supporting the wider adoption of inclusive health education programmes to improve the quality of life of People of Determination.