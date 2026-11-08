5,000 runners take part in ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon 2026

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon 2026, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with ADNOC, concluded with the participation of 5,000 runners of various ages and nationalities. The event was held in an atmosphere of excitement and competition, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for running and increasing interest in sporting events across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The event attracted widespread participation across four race distances: the 21 km half marathon, 10 km, 5 km and 2.5 km races. These categories provided professional runners, amateurs, families and children with the opportunity to enjoy a unique sporting experience that combined competitive racing with the promotion of physical activity.

The ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon showcased some of Al Ain's most prominent historical, cultural and tourist landmarks, including Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Clock Tower Roundabout, Al Ain Museum, Jebel Hafeet and Qasr Al Muwaiji. The event offered participants an experience that combined sport with an appreciation of the city's rich heritage, natural attractions and architectural landmarks.

The strong turnout highlighted the event's success in attracting diverse segments of the community and promoting a culture of sport as a way of life. It also encouraged individuals and families to participate in sporting activities that contribute to improving public health and enhancing quality of life.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised that the participation of 5,000 runners in the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon 2026 reflects growing community awareness of the importance of sport and physical activity, as well as the continued success of sporting events in engaging people from all walks of life.

Al Awani said, "We are proud of the remarkable turnout at the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon, which demonstrates the community's commitment to adopting healthy and active lifestyles. It also reflects Abu Dhabi Sports Council's dedication to providing diverse and accessible sporting events for people of all fitness levels, contributing to improved public health and quality of life."

He added, "The race offered a distinctive sporting experience that combined competition with an opportunity to discover Al Ain's historical, cultural, and tourist attractions, further strengthening the city's position as a distinguished destination for hosting sporting events. The event also forms part of the preparations for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2026, scheduled for 12th December, encouraging runners to enhance their readiness and participation in the upcoming major sporting event."

Saif Al Falahi, Acting Director of the People, Emiratisation and Corporate Support Directorate at ADNOC, said, "ADNOC is pleased to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Sports Council in organising the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon, which reflects our longstanding commitment to promoting community health and well-being. This event provides a unique sporting platform that brings together people of different ages and abilities, alongside elite professional runners, in an atmosphere that celebrates participation and positive competition against the backdrop of Al Ain's cultural and historical landmarks.

"As part of our national responsibility, ADNOC continues to support initiatives and events that encourage the community to adopt healthy and active lifestyles, while contributing to strengthening the UAE's position as a leading destination for sports and community events."