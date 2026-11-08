SEWA installs 3,200 new electricity meters in Sharjah in Q3 2026

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) installed more than 3,200 new electricity meters and replaced 1,600 old mechanical meters with modern smart devices in the third quarter of 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and improve the efficiency of electricity networks.

The work, carried out by SEWA's Electricity Distribution Department, aims to meet growing energy demand driven by urban and residential development in Sharjah. Replacing older meters with high-accuracy smart devices is expected to improve measurement efficiency, enhance the customer experience and deliver more reliable readings.

SEWA also updated its geographic information systems (GIS) data for 9,337 projects, supporting more accurate network route planning, faster maintenance operations and improved responses from field teams. The authority also provided 7,459 logistical support services for projects.

Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of SEWA's Electricity Distribution Department, said the measures are part of the authority's comprehensive strategy to improve infrastructure efficiency and adopt the latest available technologies.

He added that the initiatives support more effective resource management and the delivery of integrated, sustainable services that meet customer expectations and keep pace with ongoing urban expansion.

SEWA reaffirmed its commitment to continuing network development projects and to regularly updating digital systems to ensure high standards of quality and safety in electricity and related services for all citizens and residents of Sharjah.