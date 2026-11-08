ISEA2026 transforms Dubai into one broad canvas encompassing digital art, performances and interactive experiences

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has revealed details of the artistic programme for the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026), which Dubai is hosting until 15 November under the theme 'ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity'.

The programme features more than 100 artistic showcases across over 20 locations throughout Dubai, including installations, performances and interactive experiences by creatives from around the world. It aims to explore the intersections of art, science and technology, while highlighting the relationship between people, place, identity and the environment through contemporary perspectives that extend beyond traditional forms of artistic expression.

By extending into historic neighbourhoods, cultural destinations and public spaces, the artistic programme highlights Dubai Culture's efforts to achieve the objectives of the Digital Art

Roadmap, support talent and encourage research, experimentation and innovation. It also seeks to strengthen the presence of digital art in everyday life and create opportunities for audiences to experience artworks, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation and a driver of the creative economy rooted in Emirati heritage.

Throughout the current edition, the largest in the symposium's history, a range of cultural and heritage destinations across Dubai will host innovative and diverse artistic experiences, offering audiences opportunities to discover and engage with digital art beyond traditional exhibition spaces. In this context, Al Shindagha features Sabella sf. by Carla Elias and Jolly Damper, an interactive installation exploring the relationship between humans and robots. Its tentacles respond to visitors' movements, creating a visual and physical dialogue between the audience and the artwork.

Meanwhile, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will showcase KLIMATON by Adnan Softić & Nina Softić, which transforms climate data from the Arctic into sounds that audiences can interact with, connecting different geographical locations and highlighting technology's role in deepening understanding of environmental change.

Kanvas will showcase Fantomatyka by Sandro Bocci, which explores the relationship between light, matter and perception through imagery captured using real fluids, optical phenomena and modified lenses, without computer-generated effects or artificial intelligence. ⁠Dr. Ioannis Galanopoulos Papavasileiou will also present ‘Here There Are Lions’, inspired by ancient maps and phrases historically used to identify unknown territories. The work combines astronomical data, photography and speculative visualisation to explore possibilities for mapping and understanding space.

At the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Isaac Sullivan and Salem Rashid Skourlis will present Curator Cult, which examines the relationship between humans and machines through an AI system called 'Chyron', used to generate lyrics for the performance. The Foundry will also host a selection of artistic experiences, including ⁠Virtual Database Pavilion (VDP) by Rimeo Lee (Sangwook Lee), which combines laser architecture and mixed reality, allowing visitors to move between physical and virtual environments. ⁠

MORAKANA (Tiri Kananuruk and Sebastián Morales) will present Cumulus, which uses a solar-powered device and satellite imagery to track clouds crossing the Mexico–US border. Majid Sarnayzadeh will showcase UAE Olfactory mapping network, drawing on research and interviews about fragrance and scent practices to examine connections between heritage, sensory memory, everyday rituals and shared spaces, while highlighting the role of digital tools in documenting and exploring these relationships.

Etihad Museum will feature ⁠Alaintiqalat (Transitions) by Niko Kapa, which brings together Islamic geometric patterns and the biological rhythms of the human body. Using data from breathing, heartbeats and brain activity, the artist creates evolving visual patterns that reflect the diversity of human experiences and perceptions.

Al Safa Art and Design Library will present Imprint by Angela Ferraiolo, which uses two interacting AI models to generate constantly evolving three-dimensional visual compositions shaped by their relationship. The library will also host World Without End by Patrick Lichty, an immersive virtual reality experience inspired by The Little Prince, reimagined through an Arabic cultural lens to invite audiences into contemplative and interactive virtual worlds.

ARTE Museum Dubai will showcase a selection of digital artworks, including Constellations by Megha Sachdeva, inspired by astronomical imagery captured by NASA's Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes. The work offers an immersive audiovisual experience that responds to audience movements. Faisal Anwar will present Common Sky: Breathe, An Evolving Ecology of Light and Data, combining environmental data, ancestral knowledge systems and artistic expression to highlight humanity's relationship with the Earth's living systems. Isaac Sullivan, Zaid El Sajdi, Neda Salmanpour, Ruby Bailey and Michael Ang will showcase Cybernetic Listening 2, which uses sound, computational systems and feedback to explore connections between biological and digital systems and their surrounding environment.

Thomas Vanz will present VERSE, transforming cosmic phenomena into an immersive audiovisual experience using inks, pigments, chemical reactions and macro filming techniques to recreate celestial movements. Weidi Zhang and Rodger Luo will showcase A Walled City, an interactive AI installation that transforms individual and collective visual memories into a continuously evolving virtual city, exploring the relationship between memory and technology.

Al Wasl Tower will host Sol Bound by Reuko and Aleksos Radic, exploring the movement and exchange of energy across nature, technology and human perception. Through footage captured using advanced drone filming techniques, the work documents spatial structures, atmospheric conditions and visual transformations over time.

Dubai Design District will showcase AT THE HAND (Dubai Edition) by LACROIX (Patrice LaCroix), a monumental interactive light sculpture in the shape of a hand that explores the relationship between humans and technology.

As part of the symposium's artistic programme, Al Wasl Dome at Expo City Dubai hosted A Night Under the Stars, showcasing a selection of artworks featured in ISEA2026. Among them was The Rising Dusk by Milkorva, a three-act audiovisual performance exploring psychological and emotional transformations through a symbolic journey from chaos towards serenity.

Commenting on the programme, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the importance of the creative works featured in the symposium's artistic programme, which reflect Dubai's advanced cultural infrastructure and demonstrate its ability to attract international artistic experiences.

Al Suwaidi said: "ISEA2026 represents an important opportunity to strengthen the presence of digital art within Dubai's cultural landscape and expand opportunities for collaboration among artists, researchers and creatives from around the world.

Through the artistic programme, we aim to present distinctive experiences that enable audiences to discover the potential of technology in advancing forms of artistic expression and engage with works that explore questions of humanity, identity and the environment. These experiences open new creative perspectives that contribute to enriching intercultural dialogue."

She also emphasised Dubai Culture's commitment to building a creative ecosystem that keeps pace with technological advancements, stimulates artistic production and the development of creative projects, and expands investment opportunities in digital art and emerging technologies, contributing to the growth of the cultural and creative industries.