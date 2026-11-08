Aggregate cereal production among LIFDCs forecast at 126.5 million tonnes in 2026

ROME, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aggregate cereal production among Low-Income Food-Deficit Countries (LIFDCs) is forecast at approximately 126.5 million tonnes in 2026, about 2% above both the 2025 level and the five-year average, according to the November 2026 edition of its triannual global report Crop Prospects and Food Situation released by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The report noted that the increase largely reflects an anticipated strong production recovery in Asia, particularly in Near East Asia, while production among African LIFDCs is expected to remain near‑average.

The number of countries/territories estimated to require external assistance for food remains unchanged at 41, of which 31 are in Africa. Persisting conflicts and insecurity remain the primary drivers of the most severe levels of acute food insecurity, while weather shocks associated with the strong El Niño event are worsening conditions in several subregions.

Looking ahead, El Niño-related impacts on production are expected to remain severe into 2027 in several subregions, likely aggravating acute food insecurity further.

The report is a forward-looking analysis of the food situation by geographic region, focusing on the cereal production outlook, market situation and food security conditions, with particular attention to Low-Income Food-Deficit Countries (LIFDCs).