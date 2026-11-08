SEHA's Tawam Hospital helps eight-year-old girl control severe drug-resistant epilepsy

AL AIN, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has highlighted the progress of an eight-year-old girl at SEHA's Tawam Hospital following treatment for severe drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), which had caused more than 100 seizures each day and significantly affected her development and quality of life.

The patient had continued to experience frequent seizures despite receiving anti-seizure medication, placing a substantial burden on her daily life and on her family. The frequency of the episodes affected her ability to engage safely in routine childhood activities and required a specialised assessment by SEHA's Tawam Hospital paediatric neurology team.

The clinical team conducted a comprehensive evaluation that included electroencephalography (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging and genetic testing to better understand the nature of the seizures and guide a personalised treatment plan. Following the assessment, the team optimised the patient's medication regimen and considered additional options for epilepsy that had not responded adequately to medication alone.

As part of the treatment pathway, the patient underwent implantation of a vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) device. VNS is an adjunctive treatment that delivers regular mild electrical impulses to the vagus nerve, which may help reduce seizure frequency and severity in some patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

The treatment plan was delivered through coordinated multidisciplinary care, with ongoing monitoring and follow-up to assess the patient's response and adjust treatment where required. Based on her current clinical status, the patient is no longer experiencing seizures and has begun gradually returning to activities appropriate for her age.

Dr. Anil Vasudev Israni, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist at SEHA's Tawam Hospital, said, "Children with DRE require careful assessment because seizures may continue despite the use of multiple medications. A comprehensive evaluation helps us understand the type of epilepsy, identify the most appropriate treatment options and develop a plan tailored to the child's clinical needs."