Dubai Municipality introduces first fully electric waste collection vehicle to enhance city cleaning operations

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has introduced its first fully electric vehicle dedicated to the collection and transport of general waste, marking a significant step in enhancing the efficiency of city cleaning operations and adopting innovative technologies across municipal services. The initiative reflects the Municipality's commitment to protecting the urban environment, advancing sustainability and enhancing quality of life across Dubai.

The introduction of the vehicle supports Dubai Municipality's strategic objectives to advance integrated waste management, enhance the operational efficiency of public cleaning services and modernise its vehicle fleet. It also contributes to preserving Dubai's urban and aesthetic appearance while supporting climate neutrality targets, environmental sustainability and the adoption of clean energy and innovative technologies.

The initiative also aligns with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste generation by 18% and divert 100% of waste from landfills by 2041. These efforts support operational sustainability and reinforce Dubai's commitment to becoming a global model for smart and environmentally friendly cities.

The vehicle operates entirely on electrical energy stored in three high-efficiency lithium-ion batteries with a combined weight of approximately 2.2 tonnes. It can travel between 100 and 150 kilometres on a single charge, meeting the daily operational requirements of waste collection and transport services across different areas of Dubai.

To support the continuity of municipal services, the vehicle is equipped with fast-charging technology that allows its battery charge to increase from 20% to 80% in just one hour and 45 minutes using a 160 kW charger. This enhances operational readiness and supports the efficient delivery of daily cleaning services.

The vehicle has a total waste storage capacity of 19 cubic metres and can carry up to 11 tonnes of compressed waste. It is compatible with different waste container sizes, including 1.1 cubic metres, 360 litres, 240 litres and 120 litres.

The vehicle is also equipped with an advanced electric compactor that supports multiple waste collection and transport systems, including the collection and emptying of community waste containers and door-to-door waste collection services. It also incorporates source-based weighing systems that measure waste during container emptying.

The vehicle features smart cameras designed to enhance occupational safety by enabling continuous monitoring of different operational stages, as well as the vehicle's movement and surrounding environment. These systems improve driver visibility and support safer driving and manoeuvring, helping to reduce risks to workers and other road users.

Saeed Safar, Director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said the introduction of the new electric vehicle represents a significant step in modernising the Municipality's fleet. He explained that its operation forms part of efforts to test the actual performance of heavy electric vehicles under local climatic conditions and assess their suitability for Dubai's operational requirements. The findings will help establish a scientific basis for potentially expanding their use across municipal operations in the future.

Safar said: “Dubai Municipality is committed to developing an integrated and sustainable waste management ecosystem that supports the transition towards a circular economy, reduces reliance on conventional vehicles, improves energy efficiency and lowers emissions. The introduction of electric vehicles into waste collection and transport operations represents a practical step towards adopting clean and innovative technologies in daily operations, further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global city in sustainability, innovation and quality of life.”

Dubai Municipality has also trained a specialised operational team comprising a smart vehicle technician and cleaning engineers to support the vehicle's efficient operation and maintenance. The electric compactor is scheduled to operate across two shifts, totalling 16 hours per day.

Dubai Municipality remains committed to strengthening Dubai's global leadership, attractiveness and sustainability by advancing smart city management operations. Through its role in planning, managing and ensuring the city's sustainability, the Municipality continues to deliver innovative municipal services that enhance residents' wellbeing, happiness and quality of life.