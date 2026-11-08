UAE officially launches first innovative oral treatment for Vitiligo

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qasimi, Consultant Ophthalmologist and President of the Emirates Medical Association, and Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Dermatology Division, the Division officially celebrated yesterday, on the sidelines of the 10th Annual Dermatology Conference, the launch of the first innovative oral treatment for vitiligo, making the United Arab Emirates the first country in the world to approve the therapy.

Vitiligo affects between 1% and 2% of the global population. Research indicates that the disease begins before the age of 20 in 50% of cases, while in one-third of all cases, more than one member of the same family is affected.

The celebration was held last night at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City, as the company secured a Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest interactive art installation featuring projection mapping — a three-dimensional structure onto which images, colors, and light animations are projected, with effects that change in response to visitor interaction.

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition associated with an autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose their natural color in different areas of the body, as the body mistakenly attacks and destroys its own pigment-producing cells. Genetics play a pivotal role, with the likelihood of developing the condition increasing significantly in the presence of a family history of the disorder. Scientific research confirms that the disease generally does not cause physical pain, but it is associated with a substantial psychological and social burden, in addition to its impact on self-confidence and daily quality of life.

The UAE’s approval opens the door to a new treatment option for patients with non-segmental vitiligo, a step that reinforces the country’s position in adopting modern pharmaceutical therapies and accelerating patient access to medical innovations. The dosage and duration of treatment are determined by a specialist in immunological diseases, and the medication is available only on prescription.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qasimi said the successive achievements and qualitative leaps made by the country’s health sector are a reflection of the vision of its wise leadership, which seeks to strengthen the UAE’s standing among advanced nations worldwide across all sectors, including healthcare, which receives the highest levels of attention and support.

“Our leadership places community health at the top of national priorities and has embedded it within the state’s strategy, based on its vision that the health of the population and improving their quality of life represent the core of the UAE’s development plans, and that health is one of the key sectors prioritized to achieve comprehensive prosperity and well-being for society,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 10th Dermatology Conference concluded yesterday after three days of discussions featuring a rich and diverse scientific programme, including advanced scientific lectures, hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions discussing clinical cases, helping participants keep pace with the latest scientific developments and modern technologies in dermatology.

Dr. Ayman Alnaeem, President of the Dermatology Division and President of the Conference, said the discussions highlighted the latest global developments in dermatology, laser, and aesthetic medicine, with the aim of improving quality of healthcare and equipping participating physicians with advanced skills and knowledge to apply in their daily practice, thereby promoting the highest standards of care for dermatology patients.

The conference agenda covered a wide range of topics, including skin aging, eczema — one of the most common conditions — acne, skin cancer, infectious skin diseases, and inflammatory skin diseases. It also highlighted innovations in dermatology, including artificial intelligence applications, clinical imaging, and innovative therapeutic approaches.

Dr. Alnaeem emphasised that the conference has become a landmark event in the region for strengthening collaboration among specialists, exchanging findings from leading scientific research, and providing a sustainable platform for continuing professional development.