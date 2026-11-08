COP31 climate summit to open in Türkiye’s Antalya on Monday

ANTALYA, Türkiye, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will begin Monday in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, bringing together heads of state, senior officials, academics, and civil society representatives from around the world, Anadolu Agency reported ahead of the event.

First held in Berlin in 1995, the annual summit provides a platform for countries party to the convention to assess progress in combating climate change, develop common solutions, and make decisions shaping global climate policies.

Türkiye will preside over this year's conference, which runs on Nov. 9-20 and addresses key decisions on sustainable development and climate policies.

A 1.1 million-square-meter (11.8 million-square-foot) venue has been prepared in Antalya for COP31, organised under the theme COP of the Future – COP of Implementation, built around three pillars: dialogue, consensus, and action.

The conference aims to strengthen trust and cooperation among countries, promote shared responsibility, and translate climate commitments into concrete, measurable actions.

Activities will take place in two designated areas, the Blue Zone and the Green Zone.

Official negotiations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, high-level meetings, and diplomatic talks will be held in the Blue Zone, where access will be controlled under UN accreditation rules.

The zone will also host side events, including panels on climate adaptation, clean energy, zero waste, sustainable cities, climate finance, technology, health, and green transformation.

The Blue Zone includes plenary halls, delegation offices, pavilions, a press and media center, and restaurants.

A five-petal structure called the "Time Tunnel," covering 10,000 square meters (over 107,600 sq ft) will serve as the Zero Waste Museum.

The Blue Zone will also feature a Tropical Butterfly Garden, offering visitors an interactive experience focused on nature, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

The Green Zone, designed to encourage public participation, will feature thematic centers where government agencies, businesses, academics, civil society organizations, and young people can share climate solutions, technologies, and best practices through exhibitions, concerts, panels, workshops, and interactive activities.

The area includes the Türkiye Pavilion, Science Center, Green Industrialization, Resilient Cities, Energy and Transportation, Culture and Civilization, COPArt, and Start-up Zone facilities.

Under the "Seven Regions, Seven Cuisines" concept, COP31 will also introduce visitors to Anatolia's culinary heritage, local flavors, and sustainable food culture.

As part of the Zero Waste Movement, which has expanded globally, the COP31 venue will feature a Zero Waste Hub, a Zero Waste Practice and Workshop Center, the Seven Regions, Seven Homes Zero Waste Kitchen, the Zero Waste Museum, and a Zero Waste Temporary Storage and Composting Center.

The Green Zone will also include an "Antalya House" reflecting traditional Yoruk culture and a turtle pavilion built using zero-waste materials.

A total of 27,957 personnel from police, gendarmerie, and coast guard units will be deployed as part of security measures.

For transportation, 630 low-emission, environmentally friendly buses supplied by 25 municipalities will serve conference participants.