Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award to announce 10th edition winners tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award will announce the winners for its 10th edition tomorrow at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The Award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, with the support, guidance and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues to recognise outstanding sporting achievements and celebrate inspiring role models across various fields of women's sports. The Award also supports sporting talent and expertise, encouraging Emirati and Arab women to pursue excellence and achieve further success on the regional and international stage.

The 10th edition of the Award received 509 applications from 13 Arab countries, reflecting its expanding reach and growing recognition across the region. This represents a 96% increase compared to the previous edition, with the United Arab Emirates leading the participating nations by submitting 224 entries—a clear indicator of the broadening scope of participation and the growing prominence of the award within the Arab sports landscape.

The total prize money amounts to AED2.2 million - distributed across nine individual and group categories - reaffirming the Award's commitment to supporting sporting excellence and inspiring more talented individuals to achieve outstanding results.

The closing ceremony will feature the presentation of the Arab Sports Personality of the Year award, in recognition of an Arab individual’s contributions to supporting and developing women’s sports.