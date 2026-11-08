18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will begin tomorrow (Monday) at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

More than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries will compete over 13 days for medals and a total prize pool of more than AED3 million, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a world capital of jiu-jitsu and a leading destination for the sport’s development.

The championship, held with the continued support and patronage of the UAE’s wise leadership, reflects the country’s long-term investment in sport and athlete development. This support has helped establish the UAE and Abu Dhabi as leading destinations for international sporting events, increase participation in jiu-jitsu, identify young talent and develop champions. It has also created opportunities for leading athletes, clubs and academies from around the world to compete in Abu Dhabi.

Now in its 18th edition, the championship has grown over nearly two decades from a relatively new international event into one of the major competitions on the global jiu-jitsu calendar. This growth has been supported by improvements in competition standards and organisation, increasing international participation and the trust of federations, clubs and athletes worldwide.

The championship opens on Monday with the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The first day will feature men’s and women’s adult and masters blue belt competitions, followed by the adult and masters white belt divisions on Tuesday. The Abu Dhabi World Para Jiu-Jitsu Championship for men and women will also take place on Tuesday, highlighting the wide range of categories and athletes taking part.

Since its first edition in 2009 at the International Tennis Complex in Zayed Sports City, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has grown significantly to become one of the world’s largest annual gatherings of jiu-jitsu athletes and professionals.

The inaugural edition attracted 222 athletes from 32 countries, including 45 Emirati competitors. Held over two days, the championship saw UAE athletes win 18 medals, including five golds, marking an important starting point in the country’s jiu-jitsu journey.

Participation has continued to grow over the years, alongside improvements in competition standards, organisation and the range of age groups and divisions. The championship welcomed around 5,000 athletes in 2022, followed by 7,000 in 2023 and more than 9,000 in 2024. Participation exceeded 10,000 in the 17th edition in 2025, with more than 10,000 athletes from 130 countries taking part this year.

These figures reflect Abu Dhabi’s continued investment in developing jiu-jitsu. The championship has become an important annual event for leading athletes, clubs and academies, helping increase participation worldwide, improve competition standards and provide opportunities for young talent to develop.

The championship has played an important role in the development of generations of UAE athletes by giving them opportunities to compete against some of the world’s best, gain experience and test their skills at the highest level.

Among them is Faisal Al Ketbi, one of the UAE’s leading jiu-jitsu athletes, who competed in the first edition in 2009. He progressed through the belt ranks to black belt level, winning several titles and medals, including a silver medal in the professional division, and becoming an inspiration for younger athletes.

UAE athletes have also achieved strong results in black belt finals over the years. Taleb Al Kirbi won silver in the 69kg division in 2017, while Obaid Al Kaabi claimed black belt silver medals in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Khaled Al Shehhi and Zayed Al Katheeri also won silver medals in the 62kg and 56kg divisions respectively in 2023.

The 16th edition in 2024 was another important milestone for UAE jiu-jitsu, with four Emirati athletes reaching the major finals. Zayed Al Katheeri won silver in the 56kg division, Khaled Al Shehhi took silver at 62kg and Mohammed Al Suwaidi claimed silver at 69kg.

In the women’s brown and black belt competition, Asma Al Hosani won silver in the 55kg division, becoming the first Emirati woman to reach the final of this category in the championship’s history.

Zayed Al Katheeri leads the UAE’s achievements at the championship. In 2022, he became the first Emirati athlete to win a professional black belt gold medal. After claiming silver in both 2023 and 2024, he returned to win his second gold medal in 2025, further establishing himself among the leading athletes in international jiu-jitsu.

Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Vice Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said: “All preparations for the 18th edition have been completed. Our organising teams have finalised the technical, operational and logistical arrangements in coordination with our partners to provide the best possible conditions for athletes, delegations and spectators.

“The championship has become one of the world’s leading jiu-jitsu events after 18 years of continued growth, helping establish Abu Dhabi as a global centre for the sport and an important destination on the international competition calendar.

“When we look back at the first edition in 2009, we can see how much the championship has grown. Today, we have more athletes, more categories and a higher level of competition. It has become an important event for leading athletes, clubs and academies from around the world. We are proud of this progress, but we also know we must keep improving and maintain the trust we have built over the years.

“We look forward to organising another successful edition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s position in the sport. Our aim is to provide a safe and well-organised championship for athletes and a great experience for spectators.”

The 18th edition will feature some of the biggest names in international jiu-jitsu, including Brazilian athlete Thiago Barreto, who holds the championship record with 11 titles across the adult and masters divisions.

Barreto returns this year to compete in the Masters 3 division, hoping to add another title to his record.

Barreto said he was proud of his achievements at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, describing his 11 titles as a major milestone in his career. However, he said he remains motivated to continue competing and winning.

He said: “I am very proud to have won 11 titles. When I first started competing, I never imagined I would achieve this much. I think it will be difficult to break this record, but I have no plans to stop competing. As long as I am healthy and enjoy the sport, I will keep going.”

Barreto also said the masters divisions deserve more attention because they feature experienced athletes who continue to train and compete despite their family and work commitments. He added that his love for the sport and desire to keep improving are what motivate him to continue.

Brazilian black belt Gabriela Pereira, who represents Brothers Club, will also compete in this year’s championship after winning gold in the professional 55kg division in 2025.

Pereira will be looking to defend her title against a strong field of competitors. Her experience in major international championships makes her one of the athletes to watch.

The participation of Barreto and Pereira highlights the championship’s ability to bring together experienced competitors and rising talents from around the world.

The championship will feature 13 days of competition, beginning with the Abu Dhabi World Amateur Jiu-Jitsu Championship on November 9 and 10, alongside the Abu Dhabi World Para Jiu-Jitsu Championship on November 10.

The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship will follow from November 11 to 13, before the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival takes place from November 14 to 16.

The Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on November 17 and 18, followed by the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on November 19 and 20.

The championship will conclude on November 21 with the men’s and women’s black belt grand finals. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards ceremony will take place on November 22 to recognise the season’s leading athletes and outstanding performers.

Beyond the competitions, the championship will offer a range of activities and events for families and visitors, helping introduce more people to jiu-jitsu, encourage younger generations to take up the sport and strengthen its presence in the community.

The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues to play an important role in developing the sport internationally, identifying talent and producing champions. It also reflects the UAE leadership’s long-term commitment to investing in people and sport, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for jiu-jitsu and an annual destination for the world’s leading athletes.