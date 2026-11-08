Emirates Global Aluminium announced as strategic partner for Dubai Future Week

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) as a strategic partner of Dubai Future Week, which will take place at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future from 18th to 21st November 2026 under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

The event is expected to welcome more than 10,000 participants from around the world, including leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, technology experts and professionals working across sectors that will help shape the future.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “Building a successful industrial future requires the ability to innovate, invest in people and strengthen resilience in an increasingly complex world. At Emirates Global Aluminium, our transformation journey reflects this approach, from developing our own industrial technologies to embracing Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence.

Our people have played a central role in this progress, turning innovative ideas into tangible achievements that strengthen our competitiveness and ability to adapt to change.”

He added: “As we look ahead, we will continue to develop these capabilities to drive sustainable growth and contribute to a more resilient and competitive industrial future for the UAE. Dubai Future Week provides an important platform to share our experience and explore how people and innovation can shape the next era of industry.”

Emirates Global Aluminium is the world’s largest producer of ‘premium aluminium’ and the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector. Its operations span the aluminium value chain, from alumina refining to primary aluminium production and recycling.

EGA operates aluminium smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as an alumina refinery and an aluminium recycling plant in Abu Dhabi. Its international operations include a speciality foundry producing high-strength recycled aluminium alloys in Germany, a recycling plant in the United States and two aluminium recycling plants in Italy.

Dubai Future Week will feature a diverse programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, debates, challenges and competitions, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings, offstage events and public facing activations.

Activities will take place across eight main concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.