UAE archers Al Kaabi, Al Ali reach Dakar 2026 round of 16

DAKAR, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national archery team members Khalifa Al Kaabi and Huda Al Ali advanced to the round of 16 in the Olympic recurve competition at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. In the round of 32, Al Kaabi defeated Mauritius’ Yugveer Jagadish Bissessur 6–2, while Huda Al Ali beat Romania’s Daria Graur 7–1.

Al Kaabi delivered an excellent performance in the individual event, reaching the round of 16 before losing 6–4 to Australia’s Brock Penna. Huda Al Ali will face Türkiye’s Dünya Yenihayat tomorrow (Monday), seeking a place in the quarter-finals.

Al Kaabi continues his participation in the mixed team event alongside his teammate Huda Al Ali, with the pair facing the Egyptian national team in the round of 16.

In cycling, Sultan Al Hammadi, a member of the UAE national cycling team, finished 33rd in the road race at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, completing the 76.5 km course in 1 hour, 54 minutes and 41 seconds.

Swimming coach Marwan Al Hattawi expressed satisfaction with UAE national team swimmer Abdullah Al Ameri’s performances in the 100 m freestyle and 100m backstroke events at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, affirming that the swimmer put in a commendable performance and demonstrated a strong competitive spirit and great determination.

Al Hattawi said: “Abdullah achieved the objectives of his participation to a highly satisfactory standard, delivering performances close to his personal bests while gaining valuable Olympic experience. He also handled the pressures of competition with a positive attitude and discipline, demonstrating a good ability to adapt to the exceptional circumstances surrounding his participation.”