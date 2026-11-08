Manama hosts signing ceremony for general agreement on GCC Railway Project

MANAMA, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Agreement for the GCC Railway Project was signed today in the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee on Transport and Communications.

The signing was attended by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the GCC Ministers of Transport and Communications.

The GCC Secretary-General expressed his sincere gratitude to Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC states, for their continued support of the Gulf joint action process and their gracious directives to advance strategic projects that benefit the GCC states and their peoples.

He affirmed that the General Agreement for the GCC Railway Project represents an important step in strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector and in regulating the railway transport system across the GCC states. It supports the operation of a railway project linking all GCC states as a single, integrated, and interoperable regional network, and contributes to enhancing connectivity and facilitating transport movement between the GCC states.

He commended the ongoing efforts of the relevant teams in the GCC states and the Gulf Railway Authority to complete this strategic project. He stressed its importance in supporting the Gulf joint integration process and fulfilling the aspirations of the GCC peoples for an interconnected and integrated transport system that enhances economic development and shared prosperity.