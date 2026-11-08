Bodour Al Qasimi launches 'The Conference of the Birds' at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched her new book, ''The Conference of the Birds'', and signed copies at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026).

Published in Arabic and English by Kalimat, an imprint of Kalimat Group, the book drew a large audience to the launch event, with attendees gathering for more than two hours.

Inspired by the celebrated literary classic of the same name by the poet Farid al-Din Attar of Nishapur, the book reimagines the tale for young readers aged 8 to 12, exploring themes of self-discovery, courage, perseverance and the importance of working together to overcome challenges.

Illustrated by artist Noushin Sadeghian, the book also carries an environmental message. Set in a world where forests are disappearing and the skies are darkening with pollution, the story explores humanity's responsibility to protect nature and the power of collective action to bring about change.

The Conference of the Birds begins beneath the mysterious Waq Waq tree, where birds from across the world gather in response to the call of a wise hoopoe. With forests vanishing and smoke clouding the skies, they set out to find a way to save their world.

Led by the hoopoe, the birds journey through seven valleys towards Mount Qaf, home of the legendary Simorgh, whom they hope will provide the answers they seek.

Along the way, they confront their fears, learn to let go of what holds them back and discover the courage to continue together. As their journey unfolds, the search for answers becomes an exploration of their own abilities, revealing the importance of cooperation, self-belief and shared responsibility.

Drawing on Attar's literary legacy, the book reinterprets the central symbols of the original tale, including the hoopoe, the Simorgh and the seven valleys, to explore contemporary human and environmental concerns.

Through its combination of fantasy, literary heritage, and environmental themes, The Conference of the Birds invites young readers to reflect on their relationship with nature, the choices they make, and the difference they can make by working together.