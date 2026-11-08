Dubai Women Establishment, UNITAR partner to advance women’s leadership, strengthen global presence

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to establish a framework for collaboration on the design and implementation of targeted initiatives aimed at developing leadership capabilities, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and strengthening women’s international engagement and institutional influence.

The partnership seeks to support women’s professional development and expand their role in decision-making at both national and international levels.

The MoU was signed at DWE’s headquarters by Naeema Ahli, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Women Establishment, and Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR.

Naeema Ahli affirmed that the MoU with UNITAR builds on DWE’s commitment to forging effective partnerships with specialised international organisations. She noted that such partnerships support the development of targeted programmes and initiatives that strengthen women’s leadership and professional skills, equip them to navigate rapid changes in the workplace and leadership landscape, and enable them to capitalise on opportunities arising from technological advancements.

She added that these efforts reflect the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC) and President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE). H.H.’s vision focuses on investing in women’s talent and expanding opportunities for Emirati women to develop their capabilities and strengthen their representation across sectors, particularly in leadership and decision-making roles. These efforts support Dubai’s future ambitions and reinforce its position as a global hub for excellence and innovation.

She noted that the collaboration with UNITAR will create new opportunities for knowledge exchange and drawing on international experience and best practices, further empowering women leaders to navigate change, build strategic partnerships, and effectively represent their organisations on international platforms.

Rabih El-Haddad said, "Today, we signed an MoU that brings together DWE’s vision and deep understanding of Emirati women’s aspirations with UNITAR’s global expertise and network. Together, we aim to develop practical, forward-looking initiatives that equip women leaders with the key skills they need to navigate global change, shape policy and contribute with confidence and impact to decision-making at the national and international levels."

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate to identify training needs and design tailored programmes to address them, as well as develop and deliver executive education, leadership development and capacity-building programmes. The collaboration will also provide opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange with senior executives, women leaders, diplomats, UN officials, and representatives of international organisations and relevant stakeholders.

Areas of collaboration will cover AI, innovation, digital transformation and the future of leadership, as well as women’s career development, institutional influence and participation in global policymaking and decision-making. Other areas include executive presence, strategic and cross-cultural communication, strategic and global leadership, diplomacy, negotiation and the development of international partnerships.

The MoU also allows both parties to expand their collaboration in the future, supporting the sustainability of the partnership and the further development of its areas of cooperation.