Dibba Al Hisn launches ‘Planting Week’ to expand green spaces

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has launched its annual Planting Week, featuring a programme of community initiatives, interactive workshops and field activities to promote environmental sustainability, expand green spaces and foster a culture of planting throughout the community.

The programme features a series of activities under the theme “A Generation Plants, A Generation Blossoms”, beginning with Family Day, which includes a presentation of the week's programme and achievements.

Planting Day will feature the “My Family Plants” initiative and educational workshops, organised in cooperation with Dibba Al Hisn Youth, Bee'ah, and the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, at the public park.

The week will also feature the institutional volunteering initiative “A Generation Plants, A Generation Blossoms”, which involves planting Washingtonia palms and seasonal flowers at Heritage Village and Beach Park. The “Institutions Plant, Land Flourishes” initiative will encourage responsible planting practices across government departments.

A dedicated day for senior citizens will see seedlings distributed to their homes in collaboration with the Department of Social Services.

Talib Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said Tree-Planting Week reflects the leadership's vision for protecting the environment and achieving sustainable development. He emphasised the municipality's commitment to embedding planting as an established community value and practice.

He added that this year's programme encompasses families, children, young people, senior citizens and government institutions, thereby contributing to quality of life and the city's aesthetic appeal.

Khadija Najeeb Al Nuaimi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said the department had prepared an intensive programme combining awareness-raising, practical fieldwork and community partnerships.

She reaffirmed the department's commitment to agricultural plans that support plant diversity and expand green spaces, noting that the initiatives and specialised workshops aim to involve all community groups in planned planting and to promote environmental sustainability across public facilities, government departments and homes.