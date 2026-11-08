Sharjah Chamber highlights plans to attract global brands, drive growth across retail, real estate and hospitality sectors

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the operational frameworks of Sectoral Business Groups operating under its umbrella and expanding their role in assessing sector needs and identifying emerging growth opportunities.

The Chamber emphasised the importance of empowering its Sectoral Business Groups to launch high-impact initiatives that can improve Sharjah’s business environment, attract investment, and support the sustainability of economic activity across the emirate. These efforts form part of SCCI’s strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of economic sectors and consolidate Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for business, investment, and strategic industries.

The statement was made during a meeting held by Sharjah Chamber, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended by several members of SCCI Board of Directors. Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; and Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department.

The meeting brought together the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of SCCI’s Sectoral Business Groups, representing key economic sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, hotel apartments, used car trade, shopping malls, hotels, food trade and industry, and legal services.

Permanent members representing government entities were also in attendance, including Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

The meeting reviewed the latest performance indicators across economic sectors and discussed a range of development initiatives and proposals. Key priorities included organising specialised trade exhibitions, enhancing the emirate’s appeal to international brands, advancing industrial projects that support food security, and expanding the global reach of local economic sectors.

Discussions also covered ways to improve the business environment across the retail, real estate, hospitality, and legal services sectors. The meeting further underscored the need to empower the Chamber’s Sectoral Business Groups and strengthen their coordination with government entities, enabling them to address challenges effectively and turn emerging opportunities into initiatives and projects that deliver sustainable economic impact.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said Sharjah Chamber remains committed to reinforcing its position as a strategic partner in driving the emirate’s economic development. This is pursued through a forward-looking approach to supporting economic sectors, strengthening their capacity to adapt to regional and global shifts, and expanding investment opportunities for the business community.

“The coming phase requires sustained efforts to foster a more agile and competitive economic environment, underpinned by economic diversification, high-value investment incentives, and enhanced capacity among companies and enterprises to scale their operations and enter new markets, in line with Sharjah’s established position as a leading regional and international business and investment destination,” he added.

Abdullah Al Blooshi, Head of the Shopping Mall Sector Business Group, highlighted the sector’s strong performance, pointing to substantial growth in shopping centre footfall and sales in Sharjah, which reflects increased commercial activity and the emirate’s growing appeal as a retail destination.

He noted that the Shopping Mall Sector Business Group plans to attract more international brands to the emirate through a dedicated exhibition designed to showcase investment opportunities, facilitate engagement with global brands, and encourage their entry into the local market. The initiative is expected to support greater diversity in the retail sector and further enhance its competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Lalu Samuel, Head of the Industry Sector Business Group, outlined the progress made in developing Sharjah’s industrial infrastructure and industrial zones. He explained how new projects are providing industrial enterprises with the essential facilities and support needed to streamline their operations, scale up their activities, boost productivity, and respond to the evolving requirements of economic growth.

Khalid Batarfi, Head of the Used Car Trade Sectoral Business Group, highlighted the sector’s success in overcoming challenges related to the export of automotive spare parts. He emphasised Sharjah’s established international position as a key centre for the trade and export of used automotive spare parts, serving markets in France, Spain and several African countries.

Hesham Saeed Khattab, Member of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group, highlighted the continued stability and growth of Sharjah’s property market, supported by a robust governance and regulatory framework that reinforces investor confidence and market stability, alongside a diverse portfolio of real estate projects.

He also outlined the role of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” in showcasing investment opportunities and promoting property projects across the emirate. He noted that the Real Estate Sector Business Group also plans to participate in international exhibitions to increase the sector’s global visibility and attract further investment.

In the hospitality sector, Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotel Sector Business Group, praised the initiatives supporting hotel establishments. He highlighted the importance of the flexible payment plans introduced by Sharjah City Municipality and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) for utility bills and parking fees, noting that these measures provide direct support to hotel establishments in managing operating expenses and financial obligations, while enabling hotels to sustain their operations efficiently.

For his part, Hisham Al-Din Youssef, Head of the Hotel Apartments Business Group, emphasised the need to intensify awareness campaigns targeting hotel establishments to promote adherence to approved regulations and requirements. He noted that such efforts would help reinforce regulatory compliance, elevate service standards, and enhance the sector’s operational efficiency and capacity to meet the expectations of visitors and guests.

In legal services, Mohamed Ali Al-Hammadi, Head of the Law Firms Sector Business Group, outlined the Group’s key achievements, reporting that it had reached 80% of its target to strengthen engagement between lawyers and the Sharjah Judicial Department.

He also highlighted the Group’s expanding role as a partner in the review and drafting of legislation governing the legal profession and its practice. He further stressed the importance of expanding cooperation channels with research centres specialising in judicial affairs and enhancing coordination with other sectoral business groups, thereby promoting integration between the legal and economic sectors and supporting an enhanced business environment.