Syrian President delivers televised address to Syrian community in UAE at heritage celebration attended by Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, joined members of the Syrian community in the UAE in celebrating their cultural and civilisational heritage through a televised address at “Emirates Loves Syria”, held at Zabeel Park in Dubai for the second consecutive year.

The celebration was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and drew more than 55,000 people.

Prominent Syrian figures and business leaders from the UAE community joined the celebration, held in a festive atmosphere that showcased the richness and diversity of Syrian culture and reinforced the values of coexistence and cultural openness that distinguish UAE society.

Addressing the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan said relations between the UAE and Syria are rooted in history and constantly renewed, built on mutual respect, sincere brotherhood and positive coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE supports every effort and initiative that advances Syria and brings security, peace and stability to all its regions.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the Syrian community’s contribution to the UAE’s comprehensive development, describing its members as a distinguished model of giving and achievement.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the UAE welcomes them as an active bridge that deepens understanding and cooperation between the two peoples.

Sheikh Nahyan described Syria as a land of ancient civilisation and lasting contribution to humanity, citing Palmyra among its landmarks, and added that the celebration reflects the shared life that unites many nationalities and cultures in the UAE, sending the world a message about the value of coexistence and cooperation among peoples.

The programme featured panel discussions, community and family activities, and a headline performance by Syrian singer Assala Nasri, with content creators taking part as event ambassadors.

Visitors toured an open exhibition on Syria’s history and culture and an interactive photo zone recreating Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus and Daraa.

The event also hosted 30 stalls for Syrian home businesses and 40 restaurants and kiosks serving authentic Syrian food.

The celebration honoured a group of Syrian achievers in the UAE for their contributions to art, media, medicine, business and design.

They included actors Mona Wassef, Jamal Suleiman and Abed Fahd; Dr Ghassan Altawil, consultant ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal surgeon; Mai Alghajari, President of the Syrian Emirati Council for Entrepreneurs; Dr Mohammad Issam Mahou, researcher in history and civilisation; and Engineer Maher Mouhajer, Founder and CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting.