Brighton, Liverpool claim notable wins in Premier League Matchweek 10

LONDON, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Brentford 2-0 today at the Amex Stadium in Falmer in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League.

The result took Brighton to 22 points in second place, five points behind leaders Arsenal, while Brentford remained on 14 points in eighth.

In the same round, Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1, taking their tally to 18 points in fourth place, while Palace remained bottom of the table with seven points.

Sunderland also beat Chelsea 1-0, while Bournemouth secured a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Manchester United and Aston Villa shared the points following an eight-goal thriller that ended 4-4.