Emirates Association of Accountants and Auditors to celebrate World Accounting Day

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Association of Accountants and Auditors will celebrate World Accounting Day on Tuesday, 10th November 2026, at the Etihad Museum auditorium in Dubai, under the patronage of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

To mark the occasion, the Association will hold its seventh UAE Fellowship certificate presentation ceremony, attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, senior government officials, and leaders and representatives of professional bodies and accounting and audit firms.

Saif Mohammed bin Abed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Association of Accountants and Auditors, said, “On World Accounting Day, we recognise the role accountants and auditors play in strengthening financial transparency and building trust in the reports that boards of directors, investors and lenders rely on to make decisions. We chose this occasion to honour the new cohort of UAE Fellowship holders in recognition of the work they put into completing their professional qualification and to encourage them to continue developing their skills and upholding the standards and ethics of the profession.”

Al Muhairi added, “We chose Etihad Museum as part of the Association’s efforts to showcase the UAE’s architectural and cultural landmarks through its professional events. The tour after the ceremony will give guests an opportunity to explore the museum and learn about the history of the UAE’s founding.”

Al Muhairi thanked the Minister of Economy and Tourism for his patronage and the Association’s partners for their contribution to the development of the accounting and auditing profession. He also congratulated the new UAE Fellowship holders and wished them continued success in their careers.